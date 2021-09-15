Eloy Jimenez makes one of the catches of the year for the White Sox Tuesday

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, left, greets left fielder Eloy Jimenez outside the dugout after Jimenez’s catch at the wall of a deep fly ball by Los Angeles Angels’ David Fletcher during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO – While he’s made plenty of highlights at the plate during his tenure with the White Sox, there have been a few moments to forget for Eloy Jimenez when it comes to the outfield.

He’s had a few misplays while in left field and a few times has been injured, including reaching over the fence for a home run in spring training that tore his pectoral and kept him out half the season.

But on Tuesday night, the outfielder may have started to change the narrative about his fielding, as he came up with one of the best catches of the season for the White Sox.

In the third inning of the White Sox 9-3 win over the Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Jimenez went back for a long fly ball to left off the bat of David Fletcher and made a home-run saving watch with his back toward home plate.

He crashed into the wall and fell to the ground after the hit, but he was OK as his great grab helped the White Sox get out without allowing a run.

While there were immediate concerns about his health after the collision with the wall based on past moments, Jimenez let the bullpen know he was fine immediately. Cameras caught Jimenez giving the peace sign after the catch as fellow bullpen players saluted him for the effort.

“It was unreal, man. That ball was smoked,” said pitcher Giolito of the catch, as he benefitted by having one less run against him in his first start after coming off the injured list. “Anytime a home run gets robbed, it’s always a big celebration. That was a helluva play.”

In 23 games this season in left field, Jimenez has yet to make an error with 34 putouts and one outfield assist. He has also served as the team’s designated hitter for 16 games.