CHICAGO — Once again, a key player in the White Sox lineup is dealing with an early season injury that will keep him out for some time.

The White Sox have placed outfielder Eloy Jimenez on the 10-day IL with a low grade left hamstring strain.

.

Jake Burger has been called up from Triple-A Charlotte.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/NjCBpbU38E — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 5, 2023

Ahead of their game against the Giants on Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field, the team places outfielder Eloy Jimenez on the 10-day IL with a low-grade left hamstring strain, retroactive to Tuesday.

Infielder Jake Burger has been called up from Triple-A Charlotte to take his place on the roster.

Jimenez has played in the White Sox first five games of the season, going 4-for-19 (.211) with two doubles and three RBI.

This continues an unfortunate trend for the outfielder over the last few seasons as early injuries have limited his time on the field. In 2021, Jimenez tore his left pectoral tendon going for a ball at the fence in spring training which kept him out of the lineup until late July.

Last season in late April, he suffered torn hamstring tendon in his right knee and he wouldn’t play again until July 6.

These injuries have put a damper on both seasons for the talented outfielder, who is part of the core of the current team that is hoping to bring the club its first World Series title in 18 years. The shoulder injury limited Jimenez to just 55 games in 2021 and 84 contests in 2022, though the outfielder was strong at the plate when he did play last season.

Jimenez hit .295 with 16 homers and 54 RBI, including a .371 average in the month of August with three homers and 16 RBI.