CHICAGO — While the team didn’t give up arguably its best young pitcher, they did trade another as the Major League Baseball trade deadline arrived at 5 p.m. central time on Tuesday.

General manager Rick Hahn decided to hold onto starter Dylan Cease, a Cy Young Award finalist in 2022, despite interest from contending teams.

But he has reportedly traded another reliever away, making it the fourth trade before the deadline in which a pitcher was sent by the White Sox to another team.

The White Sox announce the Keynan Middleton deal with the Yankees as they get minor league right-handed pitcher Juan Carela from New York.

He’s was the 29th ranked prospect in the New York system and has pitched with Class A Hudson Valley in 2023.

It’s the second deal of the day for the White Sox, who traded Jake Burger to the Miami Marlins earlier on Tuesday.

Signed to a minor league contract before spring training, Middleton was one of the positive surprises for the White Sox as he quickly worked his way up to the major league club. In 39 appearances, the reliever had a 3.96 ERA with 47 strikeouts compared to 16 walks. He also had five holds and got two saves in four attempts.

Middleton’s strongest month of the season was May, when he didn’t allow a run and gave up just five hits in 11 2/3 innings in 11 appearances.

The White Sox have also acquired right-handed pitcher Luis Patino from the Rays for cash considerations.

He’s spent most of the season with Triple-A Durham, appearing twice in relief for Tampa Bay this season.

He’s made two appearances in relief for Tampa Bay this season, spending most of the 2023 season at Triple-A Durham, where he pitched out of the bullpen in 21 of his 27 games. Patino has made 38 MLB appearances in his career for the Rays (2021-2023) and Padres (2020).