CHICAGO – There have been a lot of things to be frustrated about when it comes to the start of the White Sox 2022 season, but the man on the mound Monday afternoon is not one of them.

In five starts, Dylan Cease has given White Sox fans plenty to be excited about as he begins his fourth season in Major League Baseball.

During a rough start to the season, Dylan Cease has been a major positive for the White Sox. He had 11 strikeouts without a walk in seven shutout innings with just one hit vs the Angels today in a 3-0 win. Now 3-1 on the season with 39 strikeouts and a 2.48 ERA. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/1v7GKpm1YG — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 2, 2022

Against the Angels Monday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field, Cease delivered another strong outing in 2022, striking out 11 batters without a walk in seven scoreless innings in which he only allowed one hit. That was plenty for the White Sox in a 3-0 win that helps them split the series with Los Angeles.

Cease got his work done in 93 pitches as he registered his tenth-career double-digit strikeout performance and the first of this season as his outstanding start to the season continues. He’s now 3-1 on the season with a 2.48 ERA with 39 strikeouts compared to ten walks.

Monday marked the first time this season that Cease didn’t allow a walk in a start this season and the first since September 24, 2021 against the Cleveland in a 1-0 victory.

The start of the season for Cease has been the highlight of a rough patch for the team in the first month as injuries and inconsistent play have the team under .500 after a little under a month of play. The rotation is without Lance Lynn at the moment and will be till the end of this month after knee surgery while Lucas Giolito missed time after the season opener after a stint on the IL.

Cease’s 29 innings pitched are the most on the staff as he’s been the most productive pitcher on the staff so far in 2022.