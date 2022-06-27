CHICAGO – In what’s been as uneven of a first half of the season as White Sox fans might have thought, things looked as if they were going to hit bottom this weekend.

The Orioles, who are expected to be near the bottom of the league this season, took the first three games from the White Sox in a four-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field, eyeing a sweep of the team many thought would run away in the American League Central division.

But as he has a few times this season, the White Sox top pitcher saved the day on the south side with a career performance.

Dylan Cease struck out 13 batters over the course of seven innings, the most in a contest in his four-year career, and it was enough to get his team a 4-3 win over Baltimore on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field. In that time, he allowed just four hits, one run, and one walk in another strong performance in 2022 as the pitcher improves to 6-3 on the season.

The White Sox had just enough offense, with Gavin Sheets’ two-run homer in the first, the team’s first long ball in five games, Andrew Vaughn’s sacrifice fly in the third, and Seby Zavala’s RBI single in the fourth bringing in all the runs they’d need.

Kendall Graveman allowed two unearned runs in the ninth but held after that to get his third save of the year.

Yet the star remains Cease, who continues to rack up the strikeouts in 2022 and make his own case to land on the American League All-Star team. His 121 on the season are second in the entire league and is the third-most for a White Sox pitcher through 15 games in a season in franchise history.

Cease has four starts with double-digits in strikeouts including his last two performances, which have helped to put his ERA at a career-best 2.56 so far this season.