Dallas Keuchel pitches better, but the White Sox lose to the Angels

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 15: Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Chicago White Sox pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – For a pitcher who brings a wealth of playoff experience to the White Sox, things are steadily looking up for Dallas Keuchel as the postseason approaches.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for the pitcher or his team to pick up the victory on Wednesday evening.

Keuchel allowed just two earned runs over the course of six innings, surrendering two runs on six hits with five walks compared to three strikeouts. It’s not a perfect outing by any means, but its the first time he hasn’t allowed at least five or more earned runs allowed in a start since August 16th.

After four ugly starts, in which he allowed 21 earned runs, this one was much better and he finished with a no-decision on the evening. Yasmani Grandal tied the game in the bottom half of the sixth, but the White Sox wouldn’t be able to muster any more offense on the evening.

Brandon Marsh’s eighth inning homer off Michael Kopech would prove the difference as the Angels got their first win of the three-game series against the White Sox. The Indians’ win over the Twins meant that the team’s “Magic Number” to clinch the American League Central division sits at seven.

Keuchel’s place in a playoff rotation remains one of the main questions for the team as they look ahead to the American League Division Series and beyond. Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, and Carlos Rodon figure to be the top three starters for the club, but a potential fourth starter could be up for grabs between Keuchel and Dylan Cease.