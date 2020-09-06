Dallas Keuchel leaves Sunday’s White Sox game early with lower back pain

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 06: Starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Chicago White Sox throws in the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 06, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY – It looked like his effort on the mound was about to cap a great series for the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.

Dallas Keuchel, the team’s No. 2 starter, was rolling right along against Royals hitters in the first five innings in an efficient 49 pitches.

But to his, the teams, and the fan’s frustration, an injury prevented him from finishing what looked to be one of his best performances of the season.

Dallas Keuchel left the game with lower back stiffness. He is day-to-day. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 6, 2020

Keuchel left the game after taking a warm-up pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning and left the field with an athletic trainer. The team later released that he was dealing with lower back stiffness and is day-to-day.

It’s a blow for a White Sox pitching staff that has some questions at the bottom of the rotation and so far had been anchored by Keuchel in the second spot and Lucas Giolito at the top. In his first season in Chicago, Keuchel was 5-2 with a 2.42 ERA in his eight starts before Sunday with 30 strikeouts compared to 12 walks.