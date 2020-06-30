Cubs & White Sox join in #TipYourCap2020 in honor of the Negro League’s 100th anniversary

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson participates in #TipYourCap2020 to honor the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Negro Leagues. (Courtesy: Chicago White Sox/Twitter)

CHICAGO – While fans celebrate the return of baseball in the middle of the summer, they will also be taking time to salute some pioneers of the game.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Negro Leagues, and the museum in Kansas City dedicated to keeping the memory of these players alive has come up with a way to kick off the centennial celebration.

The #TipYourCap2020 campaign has asked those inside and outside of baseball to take a picture of video of themselves taking off their cap in salute to Negro League players. It’s a way to pay homage to the many players who paved the way for African-Americans in baseball in the United States over the last 100 years.

As expected, many members of the baseball community have taken part, including some in the Cubs & White Sox organization.

A tip of the cap from No. 3! #TipYourCap2020 pic.twitter.com/ATMKCcjanI — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 29, 2020

On the 100-year anniversary of the Negro Leagues, we tip our caps to the baseball heroes who built the bridge and @LeeArthurSmith gives a special thanks to Buck O'Neil.#TipYourCap2020 @nlbmprez pic.twitter.com/5gC3TB92Mp — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 29, 2020

Today I tip my cap to celebrate 100th Anniversary of the Negro League. I am honored to have paved the way! @nlbmprez #tipyourcap2020 pic.twitter.com/qpQZIuAHqH — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) June 29, 2020

A number of others have joined in the campaign, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, who used caps with a Chicago flair in their videos.

Today I’m tipping my hat to all the giants in the Negro Leagues, from Satchel Paige to Toni Stone and so many others. Their brave example, first set 100 years ago, changed America’s pastime for the better––opening it up for new generations of players and fans alike. pic.twitter.com/05jWocKs17 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 29, 2020

I am proud to join the #TipYourCap2020 campaign in honor of the centennial of the Negro Leagues and the talented men and women who played in them from 1920 through 1960. The Negro Leagues made baseball better and America better. pic.twitter.com/ToG1xOOLRr — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 29, 2020