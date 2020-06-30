Cubs & White Sox join in #TipYourCap2020 in honor of the Negro League’s 100th anniversary

CHICAGO – While fans celebrate the return of baseball in the middle of the summer, they will also be taking time to salute some pioneers of the game.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Negro Leagues, and the museum in Kansas City dedicated to keeping the memory of these players alive has come up with a way to kick off the centennial celebration.
The #TipYourCap2020 campaign has asked those inside and outside of baseball to take a picture of video of themselves taking off their cap in salute to Negro League players. It’s a way to pay homage to the many players who paved the way for African-Americans in baseball in the United States over the last 100 years.
As expected, many members of the baseball community have taken part, including some in the Cubs & White Sox organization.
A number of others have joined in the campaign, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, who used caps with a Chicago flair in their videos.