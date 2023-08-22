CHICAGO – Could the White Sox time at Guaranteed Rate Field, in Chicago, or under the stewardship of their current owner be dwindling down?

That could be the case, according to a report Monday in Crane’s Chicago Business.

In the story written by reporter Greg Hinz, team chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is considering a move out of the team’s current south side ballpark when the team’s lease at Guaranteed Rate Field expires in six years. He could choose to build a new ballpark in the city or suburbs or even move the team, with the report citing Nashville as a possible destination.

Yet there is also chatter that Reinsdorf could decide to sell the team, according to the report, which he was owned since 1981.

The report indicates that none of these decisions from the 87-year-old owner are imminent.

The south side has been the home for the White Sox since 1900, when the franchise moved to Chicago from St. Paul, Minnesota. They played at South Side Park in their early years before building Comiskey Park in 1910, where they played until 1990.

The new Comiskey Park was built in 1991 and has since been named US Cellular Field and Guaranteed Rate Field, with major renovations to the park taking place in the mid-2000s.