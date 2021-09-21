Closing Time? White Sox can clinch the AL Central title on Tuesday

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 20: Eloy Jimenez #74 and Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox leave the dugout after a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 20, 2021, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT – For the past few weeks, the pursuit of the team has been to clinch what has seemed to be something that was inevitable since late July.

That’s when the White Sox began to pull away from the rest of the American League Central division by a double-digit amount of games. Since then, none of the other four teams were able to make a significant run at Tony La Russa’s team for that top spot.

Finally, the opportunity to clinch a division title can happen today, which is the first time that has been possible since the “Magic Number” started being counted a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, the will need some help to do so as their number currently sits at two.

Hittin' Harold doing what he does best. pic.twitter.com/2SlbxyKcPa — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 21, 2021

After the Indians were swept by the Royals in a doubleheader, the White Sox could have beaten the Tigers to get the “Magic Number” down to one. But up 3-0, Detroit rallied back and took the lead on Harold Castro’s RBI single off Craig Kimbrel in the 8th inning to seal a 4-3 victory.

That means the White Sox will need to beat the Tigers today in a game that starts at 12:10 PM at Comerica Park and then see if Cleveland loses to Kansas City. If that happens, the team will win their first American League Central title since 2008.

If this scenario plays out, this would be the first time the team would clinch a division without winning it outright on the field since 2000, when the also won the AL Central. During the shortned 2020 season, the White Sox defeated the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2008. They’d settle with a Wild Card berth after failing to hold onto the division lead in the final weeks of the season.

Their last division title 13 years ago was won in the now famous “Black Out” one-game playoff against the Twins at then US Cellular Field with the 2005 crown won, oddly enough, against the Tigers in Detroit in the last week of the season.

The White Sox will have to see if the “Motor City” is lucky for them once again when it comes to clinching their spot in the American League playoffs.