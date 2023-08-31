CHICAGO — The White Sox made a major hire in their front office on Thursday, once again promoting from within for the position.

After a few days of speculation that it could come to pass, Chris Getz was named the general manager of the team. He replaces Rick Hahn, who was fired last week along with former executive vice president Kenny Williams.

Now Official: The White Sox have named Chris Getz as their new general manager.

Statements from him and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf are below.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/0LzwEOeADf — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 31, 2023

Getz has been with the White Sox for seven seasons, serving as an assistant general manager the past three seasons. He’s been in charge of the minor league operations and player development system since 2017.

On the field, Getz was a fourth round draft pick of the White Sox in 2005 and played two seasons with the major league club in 2008 and 2009. He would also play for the Royals (2010-2013) and Blue Jays (2014).



“I am honored and humbled to be given this leadership responsibility,” said Getz in a statement released by the club. “I understand what this team means to White Sox fans, and I am excited to begin the work today and during the remainder of this season. There is a great deal of talent within this clubhouse and within this ballpark, and we are going to diligently begin to do the work and lay the foundation for an organization and a team we all take pride in, from the staff, to the players, to our fans.”

This keeps up a trend for the White Sox in the Reinsdorf era with the team often promoting from within for major front office positions. Hahn was promoted to general manager in 2012 from assistant general manager to replace Kenny Williams, who was elevated to executive vice president.

“Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and experience within our organization to this role,” said White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf in a statement released by the club. “Most importantly, he knows our players, both at the major league level and in our system, knows our staff and is familiar with all aspects of our baseball operations department.

“Chris has impressed me greatly over the past seven years,” Reinsdorf said. “In our conversations together this season, I have become energized by his vision, approach and sense of what this organization needs to become competitive again. With his existing knowledge of the organization, top to bottom, I believe his leadership will provide us with the quickest path forward to our goal, a consistently successful baseball team that competes and plays the game the right way. He will re-energize this organization.”

