NASHVILLE — The Chicago White Sox have selected a left-handed pitcher from the Boston Red Sox organization in the major-league phase of the Rule 5 Draft.

Shane Drohan, 24, went 10-7 with a 5.06 ERA and 129 strikeouts over 27 appearances (25 starts, 123 IP) between Class AA Portland and Class AAA Worcester in the Red Sox farm system in 2023. Drohan won each of his first five starts of the season with the Sea Dogs, posting a 0.62 ERA over 29 innings pitched with a .140 opponents average, six walks and 30 strikeouts during that span.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Drohan has gone 24-19 with a 4.32 ERA (164 ER/341.1 IP) and 372 strikeouts (9.8 per 9.0 IP) in 77 appearances (73 starts) over three career minor-league seasons.

The Fort Lauderdale-native originally was selected by Boston in the fifth round of the June 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of Florida State University.

With the move, the White Sox 40-man roster increases to 40.