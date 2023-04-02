CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox announced Sunday afternoon that the start time of their regular season home opener against the San Francisco Giants on Monday will be moved up one hour.

According to a press release from the team, the start time will be moved from 3:10 p.m. CST to 2:10 p.m. CST to accommodate a forecast of inclement weather coming into the Chicago-area.

Parking lots will open three hours before the game, with gates to Guaranteed Rate Field opening for fans at 12:30 p.m. CST. Pregame festivities and introductions will now begin at 1:30 p.m. CST.