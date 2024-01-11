CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have hired a new assistant general manager with more than two decades of front office experience with an American League Central rival.

According to a press release from the team Thursday, Jim Wong will report to senior vice president and general manager Chris Getz and has been named Chicago’s newest assistant general manager.

Wong spent the previous 24 seasons (2000-23) with the Kansas City Royals organization, including the last two as vice president/assistant general manager under executive vice president and general manager J.J. Piccollo. Wong played an integral role in building the Royals’ back-to-back American League pennant-winning clubs in 2014-15, including the World Series championship in 2015.

Among his responsibilities, Wong will oversee contract negotiations, salary arbitration, budgeting and payroll management, and compliance with Major League Baseball rules and regulations, including the collective bargaining agreement.

During his tenure in Kansas City’s front office, Wong negotiated a number of key player contracts, including multi-year deals with Zack Greinke (2009), Joakim Soria (2009, ‘16), Billy Butler (2011), Alcides Escobar (2012), Salvador Pérez (2012, ’17, ‘22), Kelvin Herrera (2015), Eric Hosmer (2015), Yordano Ventura (2015), Lorenzo Cain (2016), Alex Gordon (2016), Mike Moustakas (2016) and Danny Duffy (2017).

Wong’s previous roles with the Royals include assistant general manager of baseball administration (2015-21), director of baseball administration (2006-14), director of baseball operations (2004-05), manager of baseball operations (2002-03), manager of scouting operations (2001-02) and scouting operations coordinator (2000). His professional career began in 1997 with the Atlanta Braves.

Wong graduated in 1997 from the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Va., where he was a Division III All-American in baseball in 1996.

Pitchers and catchers are expected to report for spring training sometime from Feb. 13-15, and the White Sox will kick off Cactus League play in spring training at the Cubs on Feb. 23.