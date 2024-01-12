CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox announced their promotional schedule for the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season Friday, which includes a Luis Robert Jr. bobblehead night, White Sox basketball, football and hockey jersey nights, a White Sox Hawaiian shirt night, and more.

Here are two lists of promotional item days and themed nights planned at Guaranteed Rate Field for the 2024 MLB regular season:

Promotional Item Days

Clear Tote Bag – White Sox Opening Day, Thursday, March 28 vs. Detroit (all fans)

– White Sox Opening Day, Thursday, March 28 vs. Detroit (all fans) White Sox Hoodie – Saturday, March 30 vs. Detroit (first 15,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

– Saturday, March 30 vs. Detroit (first 15,000 fans who enter the ballpark) Retro Sox Crewneck – Saturday, April 13 vs. Cincinnati (first 15,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark)

– Saturday, April 13 vs. Cincinnati (first 15,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark) White Sox Hockey Jersey – Saturday, April 27 vs. Tampa Bay (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

– Saturday, April 27 vs. Tampa Bay (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark) White Sox Quarter Zip – Saturday, May 11 vs. Cleveland (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

– Saturday, May 11 vs. Cleveland (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark) White Sox Hawaiian Shirt – Saturday, June 8 vs. Boston (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

– Saturday, June 8 vs. Boston (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark) White Sox Basketball Jersey – Saturday, June 29 vs. Colorado (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

– Saturday, June 29 vs. Colorado (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark) Throwback Jersey Vest – Saturday, July 13 vs. Pittsburgh (first 15,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark).

– Saturday, July 13 vs. Pittsburgh (first 15,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark). White Sox Football Jersey – Saturday, August 24 vs. Detroit (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

Theme Nights at Guaranteed Rate Field

Weather Day on Wednesday, May 1 vs. Minnesota

on Wednesday, May 1 vs. Minnesota Harry Potter Night and Postgame Fireworks on May 10 vs. Cleveland

and on May 10 vs. Cleveland Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Night on Tuesday, May 14 vs. Washington

on Tuesday, May 14 vs. Washington Reggaeton Night and Postgame Fireworks on Friday, May 24 vs. Baltimore

and on Friday, May 24 vs. Baltimore Polish Heritage Night on Tuesday, June 25 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

on Tuesday, June 25 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Italian Heritage Night on Tuesday, July 9 vs. Minnesota

on Tuesday, July 9 vs. Minnesota African American Heritage Night on Wednesday, August 14 vs. New York Yankees

on Wednesday, August 14 vs. New York Yankees Elvis Night and Postgame Fireworks on Friday, August 23 vs. Detroit

and on Friday, August 23 vs. Detroit Police & Fire Night on Wednesday, August 28 vs. Texas

on Wednesday, August 28 vs. Texas Hispanic Heritage Night and Postgame Fireworks on Friday, September 13 vs. Oakland

and on Friday, September 13 vs. Oakland Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, September 14 vs. Oakland

More information on specialty theme night packages, including group rates, exclusive promotional items and gameday programming will be shared leading up to select games.

Returning for the 2024 season, fans can again enjoy the $5 Tuesday concessions menu, which will include select menu items like hot dogs and draft beer. For more information, visit whitesox.com/Tuesdays.

Season-long homestand promotions fans have come to know and love return in 2024. Firework Fridays promotions will light up the sky with postgame shows every Friday home game this season (excluding April 12 and April 26). Additionally, Family Sundays and Southside Mondays will offer specially priced tickets on Sunday and Monday home games during the 2024 season.

Promotional dates and giveaways are subject to change. Additional dates and new giveaways will be announced at a later date. The promotional schedule is available at whitesox.com/promos.

White Sox Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 28 vs. Detroit. For more information, visit whitesox.com.