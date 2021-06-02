Cease struggles as the White Sox start June with a loss

CLEVELAND, OHIO – JUNE 01: Manager Tony La Russa #22 removes starting pitcher Dylan Cease #84 of the Chicago White Sox from the game during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on June 01, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND – To say that things have been consistently up and down for Dylan Cease the last month would be correct.

Since the start of May, the starting pitcher has delievered a good performance for the White Sox and then struggled the next game. Six scoreless innings on May 4th was followed by three runs allowed in five innings seven days later. After allowing just one run in 5 2/3 innings against the Royals on May 16th, Cease surrendered five to the Yankees in 4 1/3 innings six days later.

Then in his last start before Tuesday on May 27th, Cease struck out ten Oriole batters with just a run allowed over six innings in a victory. But the trend, unfortunately, continued for the starter in his first outing in the month of June.

Cease surrendered two first inning runs then gave up four more in the third and fourth inning as only made it 3 1/3 innings. Those six runs allowed were just enough to help Cleveland to a 6-5 victory on Tuesday night as the White Sox dropped their second-straight game.

They’ll try to salvage a split of the series when the teams meet at 12:10 PM on Wednesday.

It was a bit of a hard-luck start for Cease as he allowed runs on a pair of infield singles in the first inning as the Indians grabbed a 2-0 lead.

BILLY FREAKIN' HAMILTON pic.twitter.com/4YhSHBNoKs — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 1, 2021

Continuing his recent strong play, Billy Hamilton provided the most memorable moment of the game for the White Sox in the top of the second to give the team the lead. With two on and two out, Hamilton doubled deep to right-center field, bringing in two runs as he ended up at third.

But on the throw home to try and prevent Zack Collins from scoring the second run, the ball got away from catcher Austin Hedges. That allowed Hamilton to come into score and give the White Sox a 3-2 lead.

That lead wouldn’t last long as a Hanley Ramirez RBI single in the third tied the game and a Hedges two-run homer off Cease put Cleveland ahead 5-3. The pitcher was taken out after walking Amed Rosario on his 94th pitch, and he was charged with a sixth run when Jose Ruiz surrendered a double to Jose Ramirez.

With Shane Bieber pitching well through seven innings for the Indians, the White Sox couldn’t get any offense going till the ninth, when RBI singles by Collins then Nick Madrigal cut the lead to one. The White Sox would then load the bases with two outs for Jose Abreu, but he grounded out to end the game.