Carlos Rodon, Tony La Russa will both miss the Field of Dreams Game

MINNEAPOLIS – One of the best things to happen to the White Sox this season was having Carlos Rodon find his form while also staying healthy.

That’s a big reason why the former first round pick was an All-Star for the first time in 2021 and is arguably the comeback story in baseball this year.

But that good fortune of staying healthy took a bit of a detour on Wednesday afternoon when Rodon was placed on the Injured List for the first time this season.

Prior to today’s series finale at MIN, the Sox made the following 3 roster moves:



– Placed Carlos Rodón on the 10-day IL (retroactive to 8/8) with left shoulder fatigue;

– Recalled Matt Foster from Charlotte;

– Sent Yasmani Grandal to Birmingham on an injury rehab. assignment. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 11, 2021

Rodon is going on the IL for ten days with left shoulder fatigue, with reliever Matt Foster coming up from Charlotte to take his place. Manager Tony La Russa said that the pitcher came in on Tuesday with arm soreness, which came three days after his last start against the Cubs on Saturday.

Naturally, Rodon will not start in the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday night against the Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa.

“That would be the most optimistic,” said La Russa when asked about the possibility of Rodon returning on August 18th when his stay on the IL would be up. “When the pitcher’s contribution is his arm, we’re going to err on the side of caution. So it seems to me that’s overly optimistic. If it happens, great, if it doesn’t, we’ll be patient.”

Rodon is 9-5 with a 2.38 ERA with 160 strikeouts compared to 30 innings in 109 2/3 innings, which is the most he’s pitched since 2018. Against the Cubs on Saturday, he allowed just two hits over five innings with 11 strikeouts compared to two walks.

In his pregame news conference on Wednesday, La Russa also announced that he’ll miss the Field of Dreams game as well to attend funeral services for his older sister’s husband.