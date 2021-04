CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 14: Carlos Rodon #55 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch during the first inning of a game against the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón has thrown the 20th no-hitter in White Sox franchise history after losing a perfect game in the ninth inning.

He was on the cusp of the 24th perfect game in MLB history, but a curveball struck the cleat of Indians catcher Roberto Perez.

It’s the the 20th no hitter in White Sox history after Lucas Giolito shut out the Pirates 4-0 last August.

