Carlos Rodon now has five-straight wins for the White Sox to open 2021

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MAY 07: Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon #55 of the Chicago White Sox pitches during the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.

KANSAS CITY – It’s a start that’s continuing to test tradition statistical companies around Major League Baseball.

Elias Sports Bureau did so ahead of Carlos Rodon’s fifth start of the season, because his first four were that good.

Since the A.L. began tracking earned runs in 1913, Rodón’s 0.72 ERA is the third-best by a White Sox pitcher over his first four starts of a season, trailing Wilbur Wood (0.25 in 1972) and Joe Benz (0.52 in 1914) (Elias).



So why would his fifth start of the year be any different?

Carlos Rodón records his fifth straight win of the season with a gem in Kansas City.#ChangetheGame x #CarryTheFreight pic.twitter.com/FVhkrUGjLv — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 8, 2021

Against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, Rodon looked as he has most of the season for the White Sox: Dominant.

Over the course of six innings he allowed just five hits and no runs, struck out eight batters while walking none in pacing a 3-0 win over Kansas City. It’s the fifth-straight win to open the season for Rodon, who was not tendered an offer by the club last December yet is their best pitcher at the moment.

By not allowing a run, Rodon’s ERA is now all the way down to 0.58, which is second only to the Mets’ Jacob deGrom (0.51) in all of MLB. It’s also the third time in his five starts that he’s worked into or past the sixth inning.

The White Sox offense gave him just enough support while he was in the game, with catcher Zack Collins’ 430-foot homer getting the White Sox on the board in the fifth inning. Adam Eaton and Jose Abreu pushed across RBIs in the sixth to complete the scoring.

Codi Heuer, Aaron Bummer, then Liam Hendriks finished off what Rodon started in the final three innings as they held the Royals off the scoreboard.

But once again it was Rodon who was the star, as his historic start continues to add new chapters in the record book while also undearthing some other noteworthy numbers.