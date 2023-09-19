WASHINGTON D.C. — A rare White Sox victory in September wasn’t without some drama in the closing moments on Monday night at Nationals Park.

It came at the end of a strong performance for White Sox starter Mike Clevinger and concerned the one mistake he made on the night.

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Just an out away from a complete game shutout, Nationals first baseman Dominic Smith smacked a solo homer to right field for Washington’s first run. As he got to home plate, replays showed Clevinger saying something to Smith as he made his way down the third base line.

The first baseman then turned toward the pitcher and started yelling, with Clevinger eventually pointing toward the scoreboard.

As the pair continued to jaw at each other, the benches cleared, but the pair remained separated as they yelled back and forth. No punches were thrown as calm was quickly restored before Clevinger struck out Carter Kieboom to end the White Sox 6-1 win.

The starting pitched notched the fourth complete game of his seven-year MLB career as he continued a strong finish to his first year with the White Sox. Since returning from the IL on July 29, Clevinger has had seven starts where he’s allowed two or fewer earned runs, including Monday night.

In 22 starts this year, the right-hander is 8-8 with a 3.42 ERA with 108 strikeouts compared to 38 walks.

Like Clevinger, Luis Robert Jr. continues to finish the year strong as his three-run homer in the fifth inning brings him to eight in the month of September and adds to his career-high 36 for the season.