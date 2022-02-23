As the lockout continues, White Sox minor league camp gets underway in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. – There were players out on the field sporting the silver and black while wearing White Sox hats and taking part in baseball activities.

It’s something that should have been seen about a week ago, when the reigning American League Central champions were scheduled to arrive for spring training ahead of the 2022 season. But the continued lockout has kept players on the outside looking in as they continue to negotiate to get a new collective bargaining agreement.

Because of that, the players taking the field early this week in Glendale are those individuals invited to the White Sox minor league camp as those players prepare for the 2022 seasons across the country.

With the major league side on strike, some of the upper level minor league players that would taking part in that camp are joining the minor league one at the moment along with new prospects and draft picks.

“These guys are hungry to prepare for their seasons,” said White Sox assistant general manager of player development Chris Getz. “You always need to monitor, whether it be workload or intensity, when you’re in February. You don’t want to get ahead of yourselves.”

One thing that’s unique for those group of White Sox minor leaguers is that they are required by the club to be caught up on their COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster shots. It’s a requirement which few clubs in the league have so far and Getz says it hasn’t been a problem so far in camp.

“We’ve been very consistent on this going into the 2021 season and now we’re obviously in spring training in 2022. We made a decision as an organization that we felt was best for the organization, for the health and safety of our staff and our players, and also to be productive and not have distractions and miss time.

“Based on certainly the restrictions that are in place, to just be able to go out there and focus on playing baseball. Once I was able to convey that message to both players and staff, it really hasn’t been much of a conversation.”

So it’s all about baseball for these minor leaguers at the moment, which isn’t the case for the major leaguers, who remain at the bargaining table in hopes of starting work sooner than later.