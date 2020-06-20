As negotiations continue toward a season start, MLB reportedly closes spring training facilities

NEW YORK – Just 48 hours ago, it appeared that the sides were close to finally getting the path to a season going.
Now it appears the negotiations between Major League Baseball owners and players have hit yet another snag.
The MLBPA released a statement that the league is not responding to their latest proposal for a 70-game season, instead holding firm at a 60-game slate. The owners are doing so in hopes of ending the season before November in case of a second wave of cornavirus.
Per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the players union is expected to formally vote down the owner’s 60-game proposal this weekend, thus putting the pressure on commissioner Rob Manfred to set the schedule.
While this is going on, the league is also reportedly taking steps to further ensure player safety at spring training facilities after a few postive tests for COVID-19.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, with MLB spring training facilities closed for deep cleaning, all MLB teams will have their spring trainings in their home cities. This would mean no trip back to Arizona for the Cubs and the White Sox, who would likely conduct spring training at their home ballparks.
This comes after a few teams had positive COVID-19 tests at their facilities, including the Phillies. They announced that five players along with three staff members have tested positive for the virus.