As negotiations continue toward a season start, MLB reportedly closes spring training facilities

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 08: A general view of Guaranteed Rate Feld, home of the Chicago White Sox, on May 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The 2020 Major League Baseball season is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – Just 48 hours ago, it appeared that the sides were close to finally getting the path to a season going.

Now it appears the negotiations between Major League Baseball owners and players have hit yet another snag.

The Major League Baseball Players Association today released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/XxRDSskBBT — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 19, 2020

The MLBPA released a statement that the league is not responding to their latest proposal for a 70-game season, instead holding firm at a 60-game slate. The owners are doing so in hopes of ending the season before November in case of a second wave of cornavirus.

The MLB players union Executive Board (8 on Subcommittee, plus 30 reps who vote by team canvas) are expected to vote or decide this weekend on MLB’s 60-game framework/proposal. If they go thumbs down, folks expect commish to mandate/set schedule, Covid numbers permitting. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 20, 2020

Per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the players union is expected to formally vote down the owner’s 60-game proposal this weekend, thus putting the pressure on commissioner Rob Manfred to set the schedule.

While this is going on, the league is also reportedly taking steps to further ensure player safety at spring training facilities after a few postive tests for COVID-19.

Every #MLB club has now decided to have their spring-training camp in their own home cities with the recent surge of COVID-19 in Arizona and Florida. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 20, 2020

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, with MLB spring training facilities closed for deep cleaning, all MLB teams will have their spring trainings in their home cities. This would mean no trip back to Arizona for the Cubs and the White Sox, who would likely conduct spring training at their home ballparks.

Breaking: The Phillies have announced that five players and three staff members working at the club’s Clearwater facility have tested positive for COVID-19.



The team is closing all facilities in Clearwater indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/QuzVuRWWvs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 19, 2020

This comes after a few teams had positive COVID-19 tests at their facilities, including the Phillies. They announced that five players along with three staff members have tested positive for the virus.