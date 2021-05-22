Another strong Carlos Rodon performance isn’t enough for the White Sox in a loss to the Yankees

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: Carlos Rodon #55 of the Chicago White Sox pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 21, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – There has been one storyline that has been dominating the talk around the White Sox over the past few days. At the same time, there is another that’s been top of mind of everyone around the team since the beginning of the season.

Carlos Rodon made sure that remained the case after another brilliant start on Friday in New York.

On another level. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T642nRbJw0 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 22, 2021

The left-handed starting pitcher struck out the first five Yankees he faced on Friday night as the White Sox opened their series in the Bronx. Rodon would keep that up over six innings as he struck out 13 batters without a walk while allowing just two hits without a run.

Yet it wasn’t enough for the White Sox, who had their own issues cracking through New York’s starting pitcher, and a little bad luck didn’t help Tony La Russa’s team, either.

What a (Gley) day at the ballpark. pic.twitter.com/rcwZmspCM7 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 22, 2021

With each team only getting one run through eight innings, the Yankees broke through in the ninth to snag a 2-1 win against the White Sox Friday night. Gleyber Torres’ single to left field was just deep enough to bring in Aaron Judge for the winning run to complete a tense, competitive contest.

The White Sox offense managed just four hits off Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery, who struck out 11 without a walk in seven shutout innings.

Torres got New York on the board in the seventh inning with a solo homer off reliever Michael Kopech, but Nick Madrigal got it back for the White Sox in the eighth. He dropped a single down the line in right to bring home the tying run then the visitors got two on with no outs in the ninth before bad luck struck.

Facing Aroldis Chapman, Andrew Vaughn hit the ball hard at Gio Urshela, who stepped on third, then threw to Rougned Odor at second, who then threw to Luke Voit at first to execute the rare triple play.

It was a tough luck moment that would ulitmately lead to a tough luck loss for the White Sox, denying Carlos Rodon a win after another incredible performance in 2021.