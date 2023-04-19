CHICAGO — Now three weeks into the 2023 season and the same concerns that were there in 2022 remain.

While it’s certainly very early, the inconsistency and injury theme remains for the White Sox as they’ve dealt with a sub-par start to this campaign.

Wednesday was another example of that, as a chance to get a first in 2023 once again got away at home.

A 5-2 win by the Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field sent the White Sox to their fifth-straight series loss of the season. All of those have come in a row after they were able to split their opening four games with the reigning World Series champions in Houston.

That’s dropped the White Sox to 7-12 on the season as they sit four games behind the Twins for first in the American League Central division as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Mike Clevinger, who pitched six shutout innings against the Orioles last Friday at home, was only able to get into the third inning as he allowed three runs on six hits on 75 pitches. Tanner Banks would surrender a pair of runs in the fourth inning, and that was more than enough for the visitors.

After Andrew Vaughn’s two-run first inning homer, his first of the year, the White Sox failed to score another run as only got four hits in the final eight innings.

Picking up a series win will be difficult as the team hits the road to face two of the better American League teams over the next week. The 16-3 Rays await the White Sox in Florida for a three-game series starting on Friday with the Blue Jays, who are 11-7 on the season, next up in Toronto for three contests starting next Monday.