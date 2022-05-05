CHICAGO – Onc again, a White Sox outfielder is out of the lineup due to an injury and has ended up on the team’s injured list.

The White Sox have placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day IL with a bruised right hand, retroactive to May 2nd. Infielder Danny Mendick has been called up in his place. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/lJNpLwG29s — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 5, 2022

On Thursday, the team officially placed Andrew Vaughn on the IL with a bruised right hand, retroactive to May 2nd. The outfielder hasn’t played since being hit by a pitch in a loss to the Angels on Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Infielder Danny Mendick was called up from Triple-A Charlotte and will take his place on the roster.

Vaughn now joins Eloy Jimenez and AJ Pollock as outfielders who have spent time on the injured list during the 2022 season. While the latter has returned, the former is expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks after surgery to fix a torn hamstring tendon in his right knee.

Centerfielder Luis Robert missed a week after suffering a mild groin strain late in April but has also returned.

In his second year at the MLB level, Vaughn is hitting .283/.367/.566 with four homers and 12 RBI. Adam Engel, Gavin Sheets, and Pollock will continue to rotate through the lineup in his and Jimenez’s absence.