GLENDALE, AZ – During 2021 spring training, the White Sox watched as their starting left fielder, Eloy Jimenez, get injured in a Cactus League game and miss the first half of the season.

On Sunday, some were worried the same would happen to another outfielder when he had to be carted off following a nice catch against the Dodgers on Sunday. But there is better news to report about Andrew Vaughn on Monday afternoon.

The White Sox announced that the outfielder suffered a hip pointer (bruise on the right side of his pelvis) and will be out 1-2 weeks. This would still give Vaughn the chance to be ready for Opening Day, which is scheduled for April 8th against the Tigers in Detroit.

In the fourth inning against Los Angeles in Glendale, he dove to make a catch Hanser Alberto’s fly in right-center field. While he got up on his own power, he was limping a bit and was eventually carted off the field.

Vaughn was off to a good start at the plate in spring training, going 7-of-15 in Cactus League play with a homer and RBI along with a pair of walks compared to two strikeouts.

Entering his second season, Vaughn was thought to be a starting candidate in right field after playing in the outfield primarily in his rookie season. A first baseman in college, Vaughn was converted to outfield and played 95 games in left as Jimenez recovered from his torn left pectoral tendon suffered last March.

Vaughn also played 18 games in right field during the 2021 season as he hit .235/.309/.396 with 15 homers and 48 RBI.