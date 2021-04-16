After Thursday’s loss, the White Sox settle with a split an eventful series with Cleveland

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 15: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians runs the bases after hitting a two run home run in the 6th inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – There has been a walk-off win, an extra-inning contest, a seven-run first inning and a no-hitter. That was just the first three games, with another to go on Thursday.

The White Sox had it all in their first three contests of their first series against the AL Central rival Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field, including Carlos Rodon’s no-no on Wednesday evening.

Thursday would prove no different as another entertaining game developed between the the teams in a matinee on the south side, including something new early on.

But an early lead and another strong start by Lance Lynn wouldn’t be enough to carry the day for Tony La Russa’s team as this eventful series was meant to be tied.

Off to Boston. pic.twitter.com/BHlRGhAKDW — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 15, 2021

Cleveland rallied in the final innings to beat the White Sox 4-2 and split the series with their division rivals. It dropped the hosts record to 6-7 on the season as they travel to Boston for a Friday-Monday four-game series.

Lynn struck out ten batters without a walk over the course of six innings, with his only mistake coming when he allowed a two-run homer to Jose Ramirez in his final frame. The Indians scratched out a run in the seventh on a groundout and the eighth with an error to add some insurance.

A run in the ninth, aided by an error on Andres Gimenez on a groudball by Tim Anderson, would get the White Sox closer, but Adam Eaton flied out to end the game.

Benches cleared. Adam Eaton pushed off the bag by Andrés Giménez pic.twitter.com/xyvINTt5Yq — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 15, 2021

Two of those players would have a big part in the most memorable part of the game that happened in the first inning. While diving into second going for a double, Eaton was tagged out by Gimenez and the White Sox outfielder took exception with the shortstop’s perceived attempt to get him off the bag.

Eaton gave Gimenez a light shove and it caused the benches to clear and gather around second base. No punches were thrown and the sides separated with no other flare-ups the rest of the contest.

Yoan Moncada’s single drove home a run later that inning to give the White Sox the lead, but it wouldn’t hold up as an eventful series came to a close.