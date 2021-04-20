After an AL honor, Carlos Rodon takes the mound for the first time after his no-hitter

CHICAGO – APRIL 14: Carlos Rodon #55 of the Chicago White Sox after Rodon acknowledges the fans after he threw a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians on April 14, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox won 8-0. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND – There is a name that has been floated about over the last 24 hours, and it’s one that might only roll of the tougue of a die-hard baseball fan.

That’s Johnny Vander Meer, a former pitcher for the Reds.

He’s the only player in the history of Major League Baseball to throw back-to-back no-hitters, doing so on June 11th then June 15th, 1938. He helped Cincinnati beat the Boston Bees then the Brooklyn Dodgers to accomplish the feat.

Now Carlos Rodon gets the shot to do the same after his incredible moment last Wednesday.

The final out. A spectacular night on the mound for Carlos Rodón! pic.twitter.com/xkYMaLR9vP — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 15, 2021

The left-handed pitcher threw the 20th no-hitter in White Sox history in an 8-0 win over the Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field. Rodon retired the first 25 batters of the game, then after hitting a batter, finished out his first career no-no.

Congrats to White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon, who was named the American League’s Pitcher of the Week after his no-hitter on Wednesday. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/4aw7XuvxbZ — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 19, 2021

His performance earned him the American League’s Player of the Week while also setting a record. Rodon became the first in AL history to win the first two starts of his season and gave up two hits or less in the performance.

Now comes his chance to make some MLB history, but it comes in unique circumstance since he’ll be facing the same Cleveland team that he no-hit just six days earlier.

“I think the amp is up on the other side,” said manager Tony La Russa when asked about Rodon’s first game after the no-hitter. “I think the hitters when you get no-hit, they’ll try to ambush him as much as they can.”