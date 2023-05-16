CHICAGO — One of the White Sox best young pitchers is ready to return to the major league team for the first time in a year and a half.

Pitcher and 2020 White Sox first round pick Garrett Crochet is back on the team’s major league roster after rehabbing in Birmingham and Charlotte.

He had Tommy John surgery on April 5, 2022 and will pitch for the first time with the White Sox since the 2021 season.

Garrett Crochet was called up to the team on Tuesday, 13 months after he underwent Tommy John surgery that cost him the entire 2022 season. The left-handed pitcher, who was used as a reliever in his first two seasons, joins the White Sox as they start a three-game series with Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday.

After a full year out of the team’s system to recover from his ulnar collateral ligament replacement surgery, Crochet made six rehab appearances with Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte in 2023. To make room on the major league roster, the White Sox sent down right hander Nick Padilla to Triple-A.

The club’s 2020 first round draft pick, Crochet pitched in five regular season games in that pandemic-shortened season, not allowing a run in six innings of work. He appeared in Game 3 of the AL Wild Card series against the Athletics in Oakland, striking out two batters before leaving with an arm injury.

Crochet was then a regular out of the White Sox bullpen during the AL Central Division championship year of 2021. In 54 appearances, the left-hander had a 2.82 ERA with 67 strikeouts compared to 27 walks.

During the 2021 American League Division Series, he pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in three games against the Astros. His appearance in Game 4 of that series was his last appearance in the majors as he would undergo Tommy John surgery on April 5, 2022.

Now back on the White Sox, he joins a team that’s had a difficult start to the season, as they have a 14-28 record on the season. The team’s pitching staff has a 5.50 ERA, which is 29th in the MLB as they start the series with the Guardians.