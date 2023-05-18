CHICAGO — The previous two games featured some of the more encouraging play for the club, especially offensively, during a frustrating opening two months of the 2023 season.

But for the second time this month against a division opponent, the White Sox couldn’t get a much-needed first in this campaign.

After two strong offensive performances against the Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, the host’s bats were quieted by Cleveland pitching. While they were able to manage eight hits, they only pushed one run across in a 3-1 defeat Thursday afternoon.

Pedro Grifol’s team missed the chance for their first sweep of the 2023 season, doing so at home for the second time in a month. Earlier in May, the White Sox took two against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field only to lose in the series finale to Minnesota 7-3 in 12 innings on May 4.

Dylan Cease did what he could to keep the White Sox in the game but the Guardians finally got to him in the seventh. After allowing a single and a double, an error by Tim Anderson on a bouncing ball by Will Brennan, in which the shortstop was looking to throw home, gave Cleveland the lead and chased the starter from the game.

Cam Gallagher’s single off Gregory Santos brought in another run – and it was all the insurance the Guardians would need.

The White Sox, who combined for 15 runs the past two days, were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position on the day. Only Seby Zavala pushed a run across in the fourth with an infield single, and it wasn’t enough offense for this day.

With the loss, the White Sox fall back to 13 games under .500 as the Royals come to Chicago for a three-game series starting on Friday.