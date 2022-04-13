CHICAGO – Before and during a game of magnitude, there can be moments that bring tears, cheers, and sometimes both.

That was the case on Tuesday at the White Sox as they opened up their 2022 home schedule with the Mariners on a warmer than usual afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

There was plenty of cheers and maybe even a few tears when the last of the White Sox legends taking part in the pregame ceremony was introduced to the paid sellout crowd at the park. Harold Baines, who had told his story of recovering from a heart and kidney transplant in 2021 just a day ago, was welcomed back with a loud round of applause.

He joined Jim Thome, Ozzie Guillen, and Bo Jackson on the baseline during player introductions and then threw the ceremonial first pitch, all drawing a warm reception from the fans.

While Baines was the story of the pregame festivities, Luis Robert was the one getting a lot of the cheers during the game against Seattle.

It started in the third inning when he saved at least one run and maybe two when he made a wall-crashing catch in center field on a long fly ball hit off the bat of Jesse Winker. Then in the sixth inning, he put the White Sox in the lead when he hit a solo homer to right-center, his first of the season.

Two frames later, he started off by getting on base with a walk and then scored what would turn out to be the winning run when Eloy Jimenez beat out a potential double play grounder.

Naturally, it was Robert who was the main topic of conversation in the White Sox 3-2 victory over the Mariners as they improved to 3-1 on the still very young season.

Larry Hawley covered the game for WGN News Now and has more on both Baines and Robert in the video above.