SEATTLE — For the first time in six years, a White Sox player took part in one of the more celebrated events of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game.

Luis Robert Jr. was able to put on a show for a few rounds at T-Moblie Park in the Home Run Derby, though his quest for a win in the event did come up short.

The first-time All-Star was able to advance to the semifinals of the event before eventually falling to Randy Arozarena of the Rays, who subsequently was defeated by the Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the final for the title.

It was Robert’s first appearance in the Home Run Derby and the first for the team since Todd Frazier participated in the event in 2016 in San Diego.

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

As the No. 1 seed, Robert took on Adley Rutschman of the Orioles and watched the catcher hit 27 homers to start off his night. But the White Sox outfielder was able to beat him with 28 long balls, with his longest traveling 470 feet with an average distance of 426 feet.

That earned him a date with Arozarena of the Rays, who beat Adolis García of the Rangers in the first round 24-17.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

In the semifinals, Arozarena upped his total to 35 homers with an average distance of 407 feet, setting up a major challenge for Robert.

Unfortunately, the White Sox outfielder couldn’t match it, as he hit 22 homers with an average distance of 415 feet with a long of 484 feet.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Robert was the sixth member of the White Sox to take part in the Home Run Derby, joining Carlton Fisk (1985), Frank Thomas (1994, 1995), Paul Konerko (2002), Jermaine Dye (2006), and Frazier (2006). Only Thomas has won the competition, doing so in 1995 at The Ballpark In Arlington.

A reserve on the American League All-Star team, Robert is expected to enter the game at some point on Tuesday night. He is the White Sox only representative for the 2023 “Midsummer Classic.”