SEATTLE — It was a performance that was a pleasant, and maybe even shocking, surprise from a pitcher who has struggled most of the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

But it was certainly a positive for the White Sox to see one of their starters have his best game of the season – even if it ended in defeat.

White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn has tied the franchise record for strikeouts in a game with 16 this afternoon against the Mariners.

.

He equals the mark set by Jack Harshman against the Red Sox on July 25, 1954 at Fenway Park.

Lance Lynn, who is sporting an ERA over six this season, delivered a record-tying performance on Sunday against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Over the course of seven innings, he struck out 16 batters, tying a White Sox record while also getting the most in his 12-year career. He was allowed to start the eighth inning, but was pulled after Kolton Wong got a leadoff bunt single in what would be his 114th and final pitch of the game.

Lynn tied the White Sox record that was set by Jack Harshman against the Red Sox on July 25, 1954, in a 5-2 win in the first game of a doubleheader at Fenway Park. Chris Sale had a 15-strikeout performance in a 3-1 win over the Cubs at then US Cellular Field on August 17, 2015.

This is also the most strikeouts in a single game by a pitcher in Major League Baseball, with the previous high being 13. It was the highest total in the league since Spencer Strider had 16 for the Braves against the Rockies on September 1, 2022.

His 33 swings and misses were also the most for this season by any pitcher.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for the White Sox, who struggled on offense and then watched Reynaldo Lopez surrender a trio of runs in the eighth in a 5-1 defeat. One of those was charged to Lynn, who allowed three runs in taking his eighth loss of the year.

Lynn spaced out his strikeouts evenly over the seven frames, striking out two each in the first three innings. He struck out the side in the fourth and did so again in the sixth with a walk mixed in before getting his final two in the seventh.

With one out, he struck out Eugenio Suarez and then ended the inning with his record-tying strikeout of Mike Ford to end the seventh.

It marks the third time this year that Lynn has registered a double-digit strikeout number, getting ten against the Phillies on April 11 and the Rays on April 29. It was the 25th time in his MLB career registering 10 or more strikeouts in a game.