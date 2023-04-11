MINNEAPOLIS — One of the unfortunate narratives for the White Sox the past few years is continuing in 2023, and the injury bug has hit one of their best players this April.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will miss 2-4 weeks after suffering a sprained left knee against the Twins on Monday.

As he officially goes on the 10-day IL, infielder Lenyn Sosa has been called up from Charlotte.

The shortstop was injured in the fourth inning in the field when Minnesota’s Matt Wallner hit Anderson’s knee while he covering third base in a rundown. He was immediately removed from the game with what was described as left knee soreness before tests revealed the full injury on Tuesday.

Infielder Lenyn Sosa has been called up from Triple-A Charlotte to take his place on the roster.

An All-Star in 2021 and 2022, Anderson was hitting .298 with five doubles, four RBI, and five stolen bases in 11 games early this season.

It’s the second series injury for the shortstop in over the course of the last eight months, as he missed the majority of the final two months of the season after undergoing left hand surgery in August.

This is the latest injury to a White Sox player early in 2023, which has been an issue for the club the previous two seasons.

Outfielder Eloy Jimenez was placed on the 10-day IL with a low-grade left hamstring strain on April 5th. On Monday, reliever Joe Kelly was placed on the 15-day IL after he suffered a right groin strain Sunday against the Pirates running out of the bullpen as the benches cleared at PNC Park.