CHICAGO – It’s hard to say now what this win could end up doing for the White Sox, but at the very least, it will be one of their more memorable comebacks of the 2022 season.

After all, for 7 1/2 innings, it looked like a similar story for a club that’s yet to find consistent form and is finding itself chasing two teams in a division they were expecting to win.

But Monday was different as the American League-leading Astros took a 2-0 lead into the eighth inning on what was another slow offensive night for the White Sox up till that point. But with two outs, the offense erupted in an unexpected but pleasant turn of events for the club.

A single, two-straight doubles, an intentional walk, then another free pass, and a single helped the White Sox score four runs in the inning to flip the score. Liam Hendriks finished off the 4-2 win in the ninth with a save as the club picked up one of their more memorable comeback wins of the year.

The victory starts a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field and keeps the White Sox tied for second place in the AL Central, two games behind the Guardians for first. Tony La Russa’s team has now won four-straight games and are 9-6 in the month of August.

After another yeoman’s effort by Cueto got the White Sox through eight innings (100 pitches) with only two runs on the board, Houston starter Jose Urquidy started the bottom half strong by recording two quick outs. But AJ Pollock’s infield hit kept the inning alive and forced Urqidy from the game.

Rafael Montero entered for the Astros and the White Sox greeted him with back-to-back doubles by Andrew Vaughn and Eloy Jimenez. The last one brought home a pair of runs to tie the game and the bases were loaded after an intentional walk to Jose Abreu and a free pass to Yasmani Grandal.

Yoan Moncada then delivered the go-ahead single to center to put the White Sox ahead to stay and complete one of the best comebacks of the year for the team.