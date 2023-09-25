CHICAGO — If you want to see the White Sox play one more time in 2023, you’ll have the chance pretty cheaply one day this week.

Thanks to Mother Nature on the East Coast and a tight schedule for Major League Baseball at the end of the season, all you’ll need is a single dollar to get in on Thursday.

The White Sox announce that the $1 tickets for Thursday’s game against the Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field will got on sale at 3 p.m. on Monday.

The team is offering $1 tickets to their third and final game of a series with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, with the first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. Parking around the ballpark will also be free of charge for that contest.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale for the game at 3 p.m. on Monday, going while supplies last, excluding Wintrust Scout Seats.

So why is the team doing this?

This is the game that was scheduled for Monday night but it was weather outside of Chicago that forced it’s postponement.

With the Diamondbacks in contention for a National League Wild Card spot and heavy rain forecast for the New York area, Saturday’s game with the Yankees at Yankee Stadium was postponed and moved to Monday.

That forced the White Sox to move their game with Arizona to Thursday afternoon, and they decided to cut the cost for the contest.

This is one of a six-game series that the White Sox will play to close out a very disappointing 2023 season, one in which they are 60-96 after winning their last two games against the Red Sox.

They’ll host Arizona for three games before finishing the season with a three-game series with the Padres starting Friday.