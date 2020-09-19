A day after a playoff-clinching win, the White Sox have an off night in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 18: Shogo Akiyama #4 of the Cincinnati Reds hits the ball against the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park on September 18, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI – It was going to be hard to top what the White Sox did on Thursday in terms of history and performance.

The team knocked off their division rivals at home to clinch their first playoff berth in 12 years, which was one of the best moments for the team since their last World Series title in 2005.

Perhaps the team was due for a bit of a letdown as they hit the road to face a team in the National League still fighting for their playoff lives. Indeed, that’s what happened, as the White Sox had a rare forgettable night in 2020.

It's raining dingers in Cincinnati tonight, folks. pic.twitter.com/6wvX2H4wg8 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 19, 2020

Cincinnati blasted four homers off starter Jonathan Stiever in just three innings to set the tone for a long night for Rick Renteria’s team. The offense was a no-show in a 7-1 loss to the Reds on Friday night at Great American Ballpark.

While they didn’t lose any ground in the division thanks to the Twins’ loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field, the Rays passed the White Sox for the top spot in the American League. Tampa’s victory over Balitmore puts them a half-game ahead with a 34-18 record.

Nick Castellanos started the barrage against Stiever in the first with a solo homer, and that was followed by one-run shots by Tucker Barnhart, and Joey Votto in the third inning. Jesse Winkler knocked a three-run homer out of the ballpark to right to chase Stiever after just 2 2/3 innings.

The White Sox offense was held to four hits all night, with their only run coming on a groundout in the sixth by Eloy Jimenez. It was the only run charged to starter Tyler Mahle, who went 5 2/3 before watching the bullpen throw 3 1/3 no-hit innings to finish the game.

Nothing but 🔥 from @GarrettCrochet in his first MLB inning! pic.twitter.com/LFuofBlOKn — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 19, 2020

The only highlight was the major league debut of Garrett Crochet, who showed his power during a 13-pitch sixth inning. The left-hander hit over 100 on six of his pitches and registered two strikeouts in a perfect frame.

Other than that, it was a forgettable night just 24 hours removed from an unforgettable moment for the franchise.