CHICAGO – During his end of season news conference with the media in early October, general manager Rick Hahn talked about some of the things he was looking for in a manager.

But one characteristic he said was not a prerequisite was a previous connection or employment to the White Sox, which has been commonplace for clubhouse leaders for the team over the last few decades.

Hahn appears to have proved that was the case with the White Sox reported hire of Pedro Grifol as the next manager to replace Tony La Russa. That’s because when he’s officially hired, it will be his first day working as a member of the franchise.

Grifol was drafted by the Twins and played in their minor league system along with the Mets before starting his coaching career with the Mariners. In 2013, he joined the Royals and was with that organization through this past season, serving as their bench coach for the last three years.

There are no White Sox connections, a first for the franchise in 30 years.

Gene Lamont was the last manager hired by the White Sox that didn’t play or work for the club in the past as he took over for Jeff Torborg when he left for the Mets before the 1992 season.

He played his entire career in the Detroit Tigers organization, was a manager in the minor leagues for the Kansas City Royals, and then was a coach under Jim Leyland for the Pirates from 1986-1991.

Lamont would guide the White Sox to the 1993 American League Western Division title, the club’s first playoff appearance in ten years, and had them in first place in the new AL Central division in 1994 before the strike canceled the remainder of the season & playoffs.

After a poor start to the 1995 season (11-20), Lamont was fired and replaced by the team’s third base coach Terry Bevington, who was in that position until 1997. Including him, every other manager since had at least been in the organization in some capacity before taking over as manager.

Jerry Manuel – 1998-2003 – He served as a scout for the team in 1985 in Northern California.

Ozzie Guillen – 2004-2011 – Was a three-time All-Star, Gold Glove winner at shortstop, and AL Rookie of the Year during his time as a player with the White Sox from 1985-1997.

Robin Ventura – 2012-2016 – Was a 1992 All-Star and six-time Gold Glove winner at third base as a player for the White Sox from 1989-1998.

Rick Renteria – 2017-2020 – Renteria served as the bench coach for the White Sox in 2016 under Ventura before succeeding him as manager the next year.

Tony La Russa – 2021-2022 – The White Sox gave the Hall of Famer his first managerial job overall in 1978 when he was named to that position with the Double-A Knoxville Sun. He was added to the major league coaching staff later that year when manager Bob Lemon was fired and replaced by Larry Doby. Starting the 1979 season as the manager of the Triple-A Iowa Oaks, La Russa was hired as the White Sox manager after Don Kessinger was fired midseason. He would lead the club to four winning seasons – including the 1983 AL West title – before being fired in June of 1986.