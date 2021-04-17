A bad eighth inning leads to a White Sox loss in Boston

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 17: Zack Collins #21 of the Chicago White Sox looks on as Marwin Gonzalez #12 of the Boston Red Sox reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning of an MLB game at Fenway Park on April 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

BOSTON – There have been a couple of games like this in the early going of the 2021 season, and it’s not something that anyone on the White Sox wanted to see.

Over the course of 7 1/2 innings, they went back-and-forth with the Red Sox at Fenway Park on a chilly Saturday afternoon that turned out to be the start of a four-game series after Friday’s contest was rained out.

Tied 3-3 heading into the eighth, however, Boston turned the tide heavily there way as the White Sox bullpen has a bad moment.

Started by Marwin Gonzalez’s solo homer, the Red Sox would score four runs in the bottom half of the inning to build a commanding lead. The White Sox got one back in the ninth but fell 7-4 for their second straight loss as they record drops to 6-8.

This might have come as a surprise to White Sox fans since Codi Heuer, who started the eighth inning, had pitched so well in his previous five outings. He’s only allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings, striking out eight batters compared to just one walk.

In the seventh, the pitcher struck out the side to help keep the game tied, but Gonzalez’s homer turned the tide. Heuer had some tough luck as Christian Arroyo dribbled a single up the middle after the homer, then after getting two outs, allowed another bouncer up the middle to Enrique Hernandez.

He was pulled in favor of Jose Ruiz, who walked two-straight batters to bring in a run, then gave up a double to Xander Bogaerts that dropped just fair down the right field line out of range of Adam Eaton.

Two runners scored to put the Red Sox up by four runs, and despite a double by Eaton to bring home a run in the ninth, the White Sox fell by three.

It was the final chapter of a roller coaster game for the White Sox that saw them take a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a Jose Abreu double then a Yermin Mercedes RBI ground out. Boston tied the game at two in the third inning on a pair of sacrifice flys off starter Dylan Cease.

Hernandez’s RBI single in the sixth gave Boston the lead in the sixth but the White Sox tied it the next inning on a sacrifice fly by Yoan Moncada. Unfortunately, the Red Sox would have the final run, as another close game got away from the White Sox in 2021.