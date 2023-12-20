CHICAGO — While the Chicago Cubs recently announced the lineup for Cubs Con 2024 this winter, their South Side counterparts have remained silent on whether SoxFest will return for the first time in nearly four years.

Back in August, my former-colleague here at WGN — Larry Hawley — posed a question to the Chicago White Sox organization.

“Will SoxFest return in 2024?“

Much like the conversation now, the question coincided with the Cubs making an announcement on their own festival that annually celebrates fans — they announced the dates for Cubs Con 2024.

The White Sox’s answer at the time was, “No official plans for SoxFest to announce at the moment, but we are working on plans to celebrate fans this winter.”

Fast forward to Tuesday of this week, I followed up to see if anything had changed.

“I was wondering if there were any plans from the Chicago White Sox to bring back SoxFest ahead of the 2024 MLB regular season?” I asked. “… Any information you can provide on the return of SoxFest, or the decision not to put on the event for fans this year, would be appreciated.”

“We don’t have anything official to share,” a spokesperson with the White Sox replied.

A follow-up email seeking a timeframe to circle back on a possible announcement for SoxFest 2024 has not been returned.

Following an 81-81 finish to the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season, team officials said at the onset of last offseason they decided SoxFest “due to several factors.”

A year later, play on the field declined even further. The White Sox digressed 20 games in the win column, finishing 61-101 — only their second 100-loss season since 1970 — and fourth in the American League Central.

While the door has not been completely shut on the return of SoxFest, fans will certainly continue to wonder when they will ever truly know the fate of their once yearly festival celebrating pro baseball on the South Side.