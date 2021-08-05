White Sox unveil their ‘Field of Dreams Game’ jerseys

CHICAGO – It’s a game that’s been in the works for two years that will finally get played next Thursday.

The “Field of Dreams Game”, featuring a contest played on the grounds of the iconic 1980s baseball movie, had just about everything set before Thursday except for one thing: Uniforms.

That part was taken care of a week out from the game as both the White Sox and the Yankees revealed their uniforms for the August 12th game.

Is this Heaven? pic.twitter.com/5PY02Qfj0G — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 5, 2021

On Twitter, the teams revealed the uniforms they’ll wear for the unique regular season game, which will be part of a three-game series that will conclude with two contests at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox uniforms are a throwback to the late 1910s and 1920s, a team that was the subject of the “Field of Dreams” movie. The pinstripes and the unique “SOX” logo with the big “S” and smaller “O” and “X” are the key features of the jerseys revealed on Thursday.

The jersey numbers on the back are also blue along with the pinstripes and brim of the cap the team will wear.

Having not changed their road uniform much in their team’s history, the Yankees’ uniforms feature a slight change in font along with a bigger interlocking “NY” on the cap.