White Sox try to stay positive after frustrating doubleheader sweep by the Cardinals

CHICAGO – At 21 games, the White Sox are over a third of the way through a season in which there were incredibly high expectations.

Even with just 60 games on the slate, many were hoping that this promising young team would be able to enjoy a strong season. A playoff appearance, even if a bit unusual with the shortened, was expected by the team and fans as the team began a fourth year in the rebuild era.

But at 21 games, things aren’t quite as good as the team might have hoped, and that culminated with a frustrating day at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday.

Facing a Cardinals team that hadn’t played a game since July 29th following a COVID-19 outbreak, the White Sox dropped not one but two games to the visitors. They started off trailing 4-0 in Game 1 then dropped a 3-1 lead in Game 2, each resulting in St. Louis wins.

As for Rick Renteria’s team, it’s the seventh loss in their last ten games, dropping their overall record to 10-11 on the season.

“Not a good day,” said Renteria simply of the double-loss Saturday, and it began on the wrong foot.

St. Louis scored four runs in the first inning off starter Lucas Giolito and that was enough in itself to send the White Sox to defeat in the first of two seven-inning games. Meanwhile the home team’s offense could only muster three hits of starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Bullpen, scoring just one run for the third time in their last seven games.

Things were better in the nightcap to start with homers from Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez spotting the White Sox a 3-1 lead. But a terrible fifth inning erased that as the Cardinals got four runs off relievers Jimmy Cordero and Evan Marshall to get the lead for good.

Once again, the White Sox were held to three hits and just one came after the fourth inning, leading to the sweep. Jimenez, who had two of those hits, said that it was a case of players in the lineup trying to do too much to get the White Sox going.

“Everybody tries to be the hero and when we are like that, were not going to have good days,” said Jimenez.