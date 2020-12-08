White Sox trade Dane Dunning for Rangers righty Lance Lynn: report

CHICAGO – Rick Hahn is beefing up the White Sox starting rotation.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Rangers right-hander Lance Lynn is headed to the South Side in exchange for Dane Dunning and a prospect.

White Sox have been looking for a starting pitcher, and they are landing arguably the best on the trade market. They also had been discussing a Sonny Gray deal with the Reds but pivoted toward Lynn and finished it with Rangers for Dane Dunning and a prospect, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 8, 2020

Lynn finished top six in Cy Young voting the past two seasons in Texas, going 22-14 with a 3.57 ERA. Last year, the 33-year-old journeyman started 13 games, striking out 89 batters and walking 25 in 84 innings of work.

Dunning had a strong showing in his first season at the big league level. He had a five-inning no-hitter in his second game up from the minors and finished the 2020 campaign with a 2-0 record with a 3.97 ERA in seven starts.