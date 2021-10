CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox continue their playoff run Tuesday after Monday’s Game 4 with the Houston Astros was postponed due to weather.

The Sox faced elimination Sunday night before living to see another day after a thrilling 12-6 win in a marathon that lasted over four and a half hours.

The Astros lead the American League Division Series two games to one and can clinch with a win Tuesday.

Game time is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field.