White Sox Tim Anderson back in the lineup after a stint on the IL

CLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 28: Shortstop Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox fields a ball hit by Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of game 1 of a double header at Progressive Field on July 28, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

DETROIT – It’s been an up-and-down start to the White Sox 2020 season, and this last week has been a particularly rough one.

Since last Wednesday, the White Sox have won just one game of the six they’ve played, and their offense has scored one run or less in three of those contests.

Rick Renteria’s group is in need of a little boost halfway through August, and on Tuesday they’re about to get it.

Tim Anderson returns to the top of the lineup on Tuesday night in Detroit as the team activated him of the IL. The reigning American League batting champion has been out since July 31st, when he injured his groin against the Royals in Kansas City.

Unfortunately, in a corresponding move, Leury Garcia is headed to the IL with a sprained thumb as the team’s injury woes in the shortened 2020 season continue.

Anderson’s return figures to give a boost to the lineup considering his strong start to the season before the injury. In 30 at-bats, Anderson had 10 hits with a homer and RBI as he continued his strong hitting from the season before.