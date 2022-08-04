CHICAGO – It might sound simple, but winning at home can be very critical for a team trying to make the postseason for a third-straight time.

Incredibly to some, this has been a tall task for the White Sox for most of the 2022 season as they have been under .500 at Guaranteed Rate Field for most of the last four months. That’s one of the many things that hasn’t worked out as expected in what’s been an uneven season for Tony La Russa’s team.

But over the past two series, facing a couple of teams under .500, the White Sox were able to shift that trend in 2022 to pick up a much-needed winning homestand.

The last of the six-game stretch concluded with a 4-1 White Sox win over the Royals that helped them finish with a 4-2 record in the homestand. They took 2-of-3 from Kansas City as they did the past weekend against the Athletics.

The results improve their home record to 25-29 on the season and 52-50 overall, marking the first time they’ve been two games over .500 since April 20th. They still remain two games behind the Twins for first place in the American League Central and a game behind the Guardians for second.

Lance Lynn found his form in arguably his best game of the 2022 season to date, throwing six innings and allowing just four hits and a run with eight strikeouts and no walks. He’s now 2-4 on the season as he continues to find his footing after a delayed start to the season due to surgery on his right knee.

Jose Abreu, known as a strong performer in the month of August, continued that trend on Wednesday by driving in the winning runs in the contest on a three-run blast in the third inning that gave the White Sox all the runs they’d need.

On Tuesday night, Abreu also had a homer and knocked in three runs.

It’s off to Texas on Thursday to start a four-game series on the road with the Rangers, hoping that they’ll be able keep a little bit of the momentum they started during the six games at home over the last week.