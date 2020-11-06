White Sox stars Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez & Tim Anderson win Silver Slugger Awards

CHICAGO – Awards keep rolling in on the South Side. The White Sox picked up three Silver Slugger Awards Thursday, honoring the best hitters in each league at each position.

Jose Abreu won for the third time, while Eloy Jimenez and Tim Anderson each took home their first.

“I am very happy to win the Silver Slugger Award, but I am happier of winning it this year along with Tim Anderson and Eloy Jiménez,” said Abreu. “I am happier for them because I’ve seen them grow and develop. I feel like a proud father. This means a lot for me and for the future of the Chicago White Sox. I want to thank God, my family, teammates, coaches and everyone who has helped me and supported me”.

“It’s such a great honor to win the 2020 Silver Slugger award,” said Anderson. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity each day to go out on the field and give it my all. It’s an amazing feeling.”

“This is a reward for all the work and all the sacrifices I have made,” said Jiménez. “I feel very proud with the work and performance I showed on the field this year,” said Jiménez. “I know this is just the first one of many to come, with God’s blessing. I will keep working hard to get more awards and recognition, and with that hopefully more team accomplishments will follow.”

Jimenez batted .296 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs, and 41 RBI in 55 games. Abreu led the American League in hits, RBI, slugging percentage, total bases and extra-base hits. Anderson tied for the A.L. lead in runs scored, ranked second in average and fourth in hits.