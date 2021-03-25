White Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez out 5-6 months with ruptured pectoral tendon

SURPRISE, ARIZONA – MARCH 03: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Sox in action against the Kansas City Royals during a preseason game at Surprise Stadium on March 03, 2021 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez might miss most of the season.

Sox GM Rick Hahn says Jiménez ruptured a tendon in his left pectoral, which has to be surgically repaired and typically requires 5 to 6 months recovery time.

Jimenez suffered the injury when he tried to make a leaping grab at the wall on Sean Murphy’s solo homer for Oakland in the second inning of their exhibition game on Wednesday.

Jiménez’s left arm barely moved as he walked off the field with a trainer. The play assuredly leads to another round of questions about whether Jiménez might be better suited for designated hitter than left field — where he has had a couple adventures since his big league debut in 2019. The 24-year-old slugger batted .296 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened season last year.

The White Sox are hoping to keep the DH role open, especially with top prospect Andrew Vaughn pushing for at-bats this season. Vaughn also plays first base, the same position as reigning AL MVP José Abreu.