White Sox slug Cubs 5-3, sweep exhibition series

CHICAGO – The games don’t mean anything in the standings, but the White Sox built some confidence heading into the start of the regular season with two straight wins over the Cubs.

Yoan Moncada looked sharp in his first action since battling back from COVID-19. Didn’t take long to get warmed up. Ripped a single to center off Yu Darvish in the first inning to bring home Tim Anderson for a quick 1-0 lead.

The scoring didn’t stop there. Bags were packed for Eloy Jimenez and he cleared them with a towering Grand Slam to cap a five run first. Darvish only recorded two outs on 29 pitches before they called off the bottom of the inning early.

Moncada flashed some leather on defense, too. Made a handful of Grade-A plays at third base, showing no rust from his extended absence. Dallas Keuchel faced the minimum, tossing five innings of one-hit ball for an all around solid night for the home team. A 5-3 victory for the South Siders to sweep the two-game exhibition series.

Both the Cubs and the Sox have one more scrimmage left before Opening Day. The Brewers head to Guaranteed Rate Wednesday night while the Twins venture to the North Side.