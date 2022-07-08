CHICAGO – The “Windy City” will have two starters in the All-Star Game held in the “City of Angels” in 2022.

On Friday afternoon, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Cubs catcher Willson Contreras were named staters for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game that will be held on June 19th at Dodger Stadium.

Each player was among the Top 2 vote-getters in their position in their league, which was announced earlier this week. Fans had the opportunity to vote for each player until early Friday afternoon when the final votes for the All-Star starters were tabulated.

It’s the second-straight appearance in the All-Star Game for Anderson but his first start in the contest as he beat out Bo Bichette of the Blue Jays in the final voting. He is the first White Sox shortstop to make the All-Star Game since Alexei Ramirez in 2014 and the first to start since Luis Aparicio in 1970.

For Contreras, it’s his third appearance and his third start in the midsummer classic, having been named a starter for the 2018 and 2019 All-Star Game. In the voting for National League catcher, he beat out the Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud 65 to 35 percent.

In his seventh season with the White Sox, Anderson has been one of the most consistent contributors to the team’s lineup in an inconsistent first half of the season despite missing time with an injury. He’s batting .313/.352/.422 with ten doubles, five homers, and 20 RBI.

Contreras has enjoyed one of the best seasons of his six-year MLB career,all of which has been spent in Chicago. He’s hitting .274/.392/.498 with 17 doubles, 13 homers, and 35 RBI.

Reserves for the July 19th All-Star Game will be announced on Sunday.